Footpatches.com Offers Reviews of the Detox Foot Patches from the Top Providers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Foot patches, pads and plasters are detoxifying products to release toxins from the body using techniques and teachings of foot reflexology. Detox foot patches (or foot pads) are one of the easiest alternative methods for systemic detoxification. Feet are one of the few parts of the body to have a multitude of nerve endings energetically connected to the organs of the body. The foot patches work by being held by an adhesive sheet to the area under the ball of the foot, stimulating the pressure points in the area. The herbal ingredients held to the sole help remove the toxins from the body through by enhancing the body’s natural sweat mechanism.



Excessive iron, mercury, additives in food, preservative and pollution breathed in through the atmosphere are just a couple of factors contributing to toxic build up in the body. As a result, people feel lethargic, lazy, drowsy and dull most of the day. Lack of proper diet and exercise can also increase the buildup of toxins in the body, as they are not being expelled naturally. Foot detox patches enable the toxins to be removed from the pores, and when this happens, the color of the foot patch turns to a dark brown color. The deeper the color, the more toxins have been removed. Once the color begins to lighten, it means that the toxin build up inside the body has substantially decreased.



It can take upwards of 30 days to get the full effect of the detox foot patches. It is recommended to use the foot patches every night, remove and disposed in the morning. They should not be used again as they are full of harmful toxins removed from the body. Footpatches.com provides reviews of the best foot patch products from around the world including the USA, Korea, China, Japan and others. These products are easily compared via individual write-ups and a side-by-side comparison table featuring research, lab tests, contents of the pads, pricing, and more. For anyone considering a purchase or desiring further information regarding foot patches, this website has something to educate people about the best possible and painless alternative detox method.



