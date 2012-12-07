Footsteps of Recovery: Compelling New Book Seeks to Connect the Suffering with God's Powerful Presence.

Williamston, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Having suffered near-death experiences and a series of harrowing tribulations, Reverend Tony D. Warren has experienced life’s worst. However, after affirming his faith in Christianity, Warren overcame his struggles and returned to full health. Warren is now sharing his experience in the hope it will help others, through his new book, ‘Footsteps of Recovery: Devotions of Christian Faith for Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Renewal’.



Synopsis:



“Rev. Warren’s definitive purpose in writing Footsteps of Recovery is to encourage the severely sick; to exhort souls; to edify those with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs; so they can know the comfort of God’s presence in their lives. He reveals the importance of having balance in your life—a balance of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.



Rev. Warren shares his personal hurt and near-death experiences—even with hospice care, but reveals how he blossomed back with the affirmation of Christian faith. The dedication of these devotional messages is offered to help you during the thorny times of your life. The Footsteps of Recovery highlight the beauty of an eternal promise with our Lord and Savior. Tony’s pastoral encouragement will help lead you toward the spiritual assurance of a healing recovery beyond your expectations.



The Lord has opened doors for Tony to preach with ordained enthusiasm and expository clarity, in over thirty years of successful preaching and Bible teaching experience. Tony holds BSBA and MBA degrees from East Carolina University, a Master of Divinity and a PhD in expository preaching from Trinity Theological Seminary, endorsed by the University of Liverpool. Other studies include the Billy Graham School of Evangelism and pastoral schools at Campbell University.”



As the author explains, his book has the potential to help thousands of people.



“This book is written to help folks who are presently suffering from acute illnesses (cancer, heart, emotional disorders, etc.) by me as a Christian pastor who has been through the same ordeal with heart failure,” says Reverend Warren.



He continues, “It discusses my trials and tribulations, my need for a heart transplant and the surgery for a heart pump. Ultimately, my own story will also help those who read it.”



Warren’s book is published in partnership with WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson Publishing. Highly regarded as one of the most respected publishers in the world, Warren’s story is now touching the hearts and souls of people across the country.



In fact, since it release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“One day I’m assisting Tony with his pre-arrangements for his funeral. A year later he’s back preaching the Word of God again. Footsteps of Recovery truly reveal God’s mighty power of healing and renewal,” says Rev. Jim Cox, Southern Baptist Senior Pastor, at Bethel Baptist Church in Jackson, North Carolina.



Jason N. Katz, MD MHS, Assistant Professor and Medical Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at UNC Hospital also spoke highly of Warren’s remarkable work. He says that, “I am now a much better person and physician for our patient-physician relationship as well as our friendship.”



With so much success coming from the sharing of his story, Reverend Warren is excited about what the future holds.



“I didn’t think I’d still be here today. I know that a lot of people are currently thinking that, too. I hope my book serves as a reminder that God’s almighty presence can work miracles than many believe impossible. I’m living proof of just that,” he concludes.



‘Footsteps of Recovery: Devotions of Christian Faith for Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Renewal’, published by WestBow Press, can be purchased from the publisher.



Direct purchase link: http://bookstore.westbowpress.com/Products/SKU-000610541/Footsteps-of-Recovery.aspx



About Reverend Tony D. Warren

Inspired by Dr. Warren’s miraculous recovery, Footsteps of Recovery will encourage the severely sick with physical, emotional and spiritual needs during difficult times. He has touched souls as a Bible teacher and pastor in North Carolina, Alaska, and Israel. Tony and his wife, Sandra, live near Williamston, North Carolina.