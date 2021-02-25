Foottroller: A Foot Gesture Based VR Controller Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- JP Technology Initiatives, Inc. (JPTI) is a New York based American tech company that was founded in 2016 and takes great pride in working on products that improve user experiences in games and other VR based technologies. The company has proudly announced its latest creation called Foottroller, which is a foot gesture based VR controller designed to enhance the VR experience of its users.



"Foottroller is a pair of sensor embedded footwear that provides key elements for foot gesture detection and game control. It not only allows the player to walk, run and jump naturally in VR, but also supports innovative game controls with player foot actions." Said the spokesperson of JP Technologies Initiatives, Inc., while introducing this new creation. To introduce this innovative pair of footwear to the world, the team of JP Technology Initiatives has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/foottroller/foottroller-move-free and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,000 and the company is offering this amazing VR controller as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Foottroller

Foottroller is a remarkable new VR based footwear that takes the experience of virtual reality to the next level. The footwear is packed with a wide range of hi-tech features and benefits, and it is created by JP Technologies Inc, a New York based American tech company specializing in VR and gaming products. The company is currently raising funds and support for the Foottroller on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming everyone to make contributions to the campaign by pledging generously.



