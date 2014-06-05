New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Footwear in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market comprises men's, women's & children's footwear through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes industrial/work footwear but includes sports and casual shoes and boots. Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Footwear in Colombia is given in COP with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Children's
- Men's
- Women's
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: VD El mundo a sus pies S.A.S, Grupo Bata LTDA, Adidas AG, Venus Colombiana S.A., Calzatodo S.A., Comercializadora Baldini S.A., Croydon Colombia S.A., Agaval S.A., Payless Shoesource Pss de Colombia S.A, La Maravilla S.A, Stanton S.A.S, Alc?ntara Asociados S.A.S, C.I IPT S.A.S, Others
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