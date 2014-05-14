Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Footwear in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The recession boosted the need for convenient, handy and practical footwear which will last longer and which is multifunctional, so that it can be worn on a variety of different occasions. What is more, high unemployment meant fewer people were obliged to wear smart office outfits, whilst shorter working hours and lower wages also meant that even fewer consumers were willing to spend on shoes. "Black-tie" events and other special occasions requiring expensive, smart shoes also reduced in...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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