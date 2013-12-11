Footwear in Italy - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Footwear in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The performance recorded in footwear in Italy during 2012 can be considered relatively positive as the category recorded static current value growth, avoiding slipping into decline in spite of the very difficult economic situation in Italy. Women's footwear remains the leading footwear category in Italy. However, Italian men are becoming increasingly conscious of their lifestyles and how they dress. For women, the most accessible and fashionable accessory during 2012 remained a beautiful pair...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Footwear in the United Kingdom
- Footwear in India
- Footwear in Hungary
- Footwear in France
- Footwear in Australia
- Footwear in Europe
- Footwear in Germany
- Footwear in Taiwan
- Footwear in the Czech Republic
- Footwear in Spain