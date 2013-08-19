Footwear in Singapore - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Consumers were more concerned about the level of comfort when buying footwear in 2012. Due to the rising affluence and education of consumers, they were becoming more aware of the health benefits and development of their well-being. Therefore, brand manufacturers focused on marketing the comfort features of their footwear in order to entice consumers to purchase.
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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