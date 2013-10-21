Footwear in the United Kingdom - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Footwear continued to grow in 2012, up 3% in current value and 2% in volume terms in 2012. The Olympic rush and sporting upsurge partially drove footwear value sales in the UK and inflation on leather prices also helped the value gain. Footwear in the UK is very fragmented, with only one footwear specialist (Clarks) out of the top five footwear brands holding a strong share. Other key players include, Nike, Marks & Spencer, Next, New Look and Primark. Other brands such as H&M, Zara and Topshop...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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