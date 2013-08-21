Footwear in Venezuela - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Around 80% of footwear is imported. The process to import raw materials as well as finished goods is complicated and delays production causing shortages of certain items. Access to foreign currency is the most important factor closely followed by the process to obtain a certificate of "No National Production" required to import raw materials. The Venezuelan Chamber of Footwear and Components (CAVECAL) estimates that sales of local manufacturers have fallen to 20% in value terms since 2000.
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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