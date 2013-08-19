Footwear in Vietnam - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in Vietnam"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Footwear continued to experience healthy current value growth of 15% in 2012; yet, this growth was much lower than 2011, by up to nearly 10 percentage points. This slower growth was mainly due to the current economic downturn which negatively affected consumers' spending budgets for apparel, including clothing as well as footwear. However, the higher living standards and the increasing awareness of fashion and personal appearance continued to foster demand for footwear in Vietnam, which made...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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