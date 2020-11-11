FootWorks Miami Has Nike and ASICS for the Holiday Shopping Season

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- The ASICS Nimbus 23, debuting in December, is all about ease and breathability, and long walks. The gender-specific pillars provide critical cushioning, while the TRUSSTIC™ device provides men and women with an embodied amount of assistance in the correct direction.



Whether competing in a virtual 5K, breaking personal records, or just roaming around for long stretches, the Kayano™ 27 features a special configuration for men and women to provide safety and a smooth trip. It features gel technology to withstand shock virtually all day long for a relaxed feeling.



The GT-2000™ 9 also features FLYTEFOAM™ technology for a lighter midsole, integrating TRUSSTIC as well as Kayano 27 and Nimbus 23, resulting in a soft, supporting feel.



Four of the hottest sneakers of the year are the Nike Tempo NEXT%, Vapor Fly NEXT%, and Alpha Fly NEXT%. These shoes were designed to run more effectively and were used by the world's best runners, including long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, whether they were attempting to crush world records or merely surpass personal ones.



FootWorks is delighted to announce that, just in time for the holiday season, customers will be able to buy the Tempo NEXT%, Vapor Fly NEXT%, and Alpha Fly NEXT% in the new Mango design. These shoes will draw attention and have the same technology, like Zoom Air pods under the forefoot, ZoomX foam, and more, that has made them such famous running shoes.



At FootWorks, the Nike Mango pack will be available for purchase starting on 11/5. Customers interested should call for availability or drop by the shop.



About FootWorks

