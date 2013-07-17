For 70 Years Fairfax Electronics Has Made Security Systems…Safe

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Companies and private residences in Los Angeles have been depending on the excellence and integrity of Fairfax Electronics for decades. The company has worked hard to build a reputation for providing top rated products in the field of security since they opened their doors in 1945. Since then, they have developed into a nationally trusted security service provider through the positive word-of-mouth, top ratings, and referrals from their happy customers and clients. But, it is not just friendly service, best prices and dependable installation experts that have launched the company to where it is now. Fairfax Electronics has a reputation for doing things right the first time. “We know companies and employers depend on good security systems to protect their homes and businesses,” says owner Paul Ramos. “By doing a great job right from the start, we save business owners and home owners thousands of dollars every year and help insure they are protected.”



Here are 3 ways Fairfax Electronics save businesses and customers money:



Systems from Fairfax Electronics are proven to Support Insurance Claims



Corporate, industrial and commercial buildings normally need security systems as much as private residences. Both are vulnerable to unexpected damage, fire, theft or other calamity. You may have insurance, but unfortunately, insurance companies are not in your corner when it comes to theft, accidents or damage to your property. As a profit motivated industry, the insurance company’s first priority is to find you ineligible for coverage so they don’t have to pay out. Fairfax Electronics offers solid solutions that help you prove your case so you can get the funds you need for repairs. It is wise for both business and private residences to add the tried-and-tested security systems that Fairfax offers its customers to insure they are protected in the event of a disaster.



Using Security Devices to Protect Employees and Streamline the Workplace



Proximity cards, used to swipe and open doors, are an excellent way to maintain productivity and employee reliability. Each card can be customized to a specific employee, and this is a perfect way to ensure policies and prevent unnecessary time lost.



The corporate liability of injury on the job is also an important issue to be considered. A CCTV system will protect interests of both parties – the individual and the organization. Video does not lie. Those who would try and bilk the system or company for false injuries and claims may have their day in court, but the video will show who is really at fault. A “smart” CCTV surveillance system with motion activation, facial recognition technology, and other intelligent features can protect a business from theft, provide a record of events during the day, and save money.



Deterring Cyber Crime, Intruders and Computer Hacking with Network Security



Lastly, and in this day of electronic communication possibly the most important, Fairfax Electronics has network security devices that keep unwanted visitors out of secure computer locations. The computer antivirus maker McAfee, a technology security firm, estimated that computer crime have cost companies over $1 trillion across the globe. Financial and industry information stored behind firewalls or an encrypted server is nearly invaluable to companies and consumers, so maintaining this privacy is of the highest importance. Fairfax Electronics can keep your network safe and protected against malicious behaviors and attacks by hackers.



Fairfax Electronics offers a one-stop shop for all of your security and electronics needs. The highly trained personnel are skilled at installing and maintaining dependable electronic security systems, plus they can answer your questions about everything from remote view devices to mag locks. To learn more about ways you can save money at home and at work using the best security systems and technology available, visit www.fairfaxelectronics.com .



