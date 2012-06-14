For a Limited Time, New Australian Car Sales Platform Provides Free Listing for New and Used Cars

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- A new car sales platform has recently launched, aimed at providing people throughout Australia the ability to quickly and easily promote the sale of their new or used vehicle. Car Hut, an Australia-based online automotive directory, is also garnering significant media attention due to an introductory offer allowing users the ability to list their vehicle for free as part of their launch celebrations.



A spokesperson on behalf of the company recently announced the offer which is primarily aimed at removing barriers for those keen to sell their car. “Like many people, I’ve gone through the process of having to sell my car,” said the spokesman. “I quickly discovered that things which should be simple can actually become quite complicated. For that reason, there’s a clear need for a website like Car Hut.”



Users of the site are quickly discovering the ease with which it’s now possible to sell their car, due in no small part to the quick and easy process of posting a classified listing. By creating an account, attaching some relevant images and providing some recommended details, customers can have their car in front of millions of Australian’s in minutes.



With an ever-growing database of new and used cars for sale, CarHut.com.au is attracting some serious attention post-launch, particularly as those interested in avoiding listing fees attempt to make the most of their generous introductory offer.



Those interested in making a purchase are also well-served by the new site, with an intuitive lay-out designed in a way that makes it simple for everyone to navigate. Visitors are presented with a comprehensive list of vehicles categorized by make and model, alongside a quick search feature to help them find exactly what they are looking for.



“Ultimately, you want a quick and easy process when it comes time to sell your car,” said a CarHut.com.au spokesman. “Not only do we offer that to you with Car Hut, but at the moment there are no associated listing fees. This is the perfect time to get online and sell a car through CarHut.com.au.”



To learn more about Car Hut, to post a classified ad, or to search their database of used cars for sale, please visit http://www.carhut.com.au



About Car Hut

Car Hut is a recently-launched car sales platform aimed at assisting Australian’s in selling and buying both new and used vehicles. With a simple, intuitive interface, Car Hut provides Australian’s unprecedented reach while selling or buying their car.