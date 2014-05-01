For Constant Energy Throughout the Day, Try the Dirty Energy Way

Claremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The Dirty Energy bar is different to any other. As well as providing a healthy balance of carbohydrates and proteins to fuel the body and keep the energy levels up, it comes with time released java, a natural source of caffeine, to provide a constant fuel of energy throughout the day.



Only the finest ingredients go into Dirty Energy bars; they are organic and gluten free. There are three amazing flavours to choose from: Berry, Mocha and Peanut Butter Crunch. These great tasting bars are packed full of natural ingredients and are great for any time of the day. Any time a stamina boost is required, the Dirty Energy is guaranteed to deliver.



Dirty Energy bars provide the body with the vital nutrients it needs and the results will last for hours, helping a person to feel energized and focused, and ready to reach their goals.



Despite being a relatively new product, Dirty Energy bars are already getting rave reviews. One sports enthusiast said:



Thanks for the free Dirty Energy bar at the Santa Fe Mud Run! You guys are great in! You have added a new client to your list!”



While another said:



“I was introduced to Dirty Energy at a mud run. The people were amazing and the product was excellent. #you had me at caffeine.”



The Dirty Energy bars are perfect for sports events and will provide a constant source of fuel for the muscles or the bars can be used by people who are always on the go an need something quick, healthy and convenient to keep the energy levels boosted.



Dirty Energy bars have been created to give stamina and fuel whenever it is required. With the Dirty Energy bar, people can push harder and deeper than ever before.



Prices start from just $17.94 for a box of six.



For a limited time buy one 6 pack get one 6 pack free with pomo code 6free



To find out more about the product, or to order, visit



Dirty Energy. We are the best energy bars around



About Dirty Energy

Dirty Energy is about far more than an energy bar; it’s about lifestyle. Dirty Energy believes that goals are the cornerstone of accomplishment, and it doesn’t matter what a person is aiming for, they need the vital stamina and energy in order to be able to fulfill their goal, and that is what Dirty Energy bars deliver.



About GreatLike Media

GreatLike Media is a digital Marketing agency based in Orange County, California. GreatLike Media offers customized web design and software development for clients, and offers cost effective, profitable solutions.



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