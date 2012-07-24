For Marble Flooring, Use the Right Marble Sealer Suggests Champion Tile and Marble from Tampa

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- For do it yourself projects, always make sure the right tools and sealer is at hand. “I’ve seen some nice flooring installed in a way that made me cringe. This was largely due to the fact that the person attempting to put it in used the wrong sealer, among other things. Not all flooring jobs need a professional installer, but many of the DIY jobs need one later,” added Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



For those considering installing marble or granite, the results upgrade a home’s interior immediately. A once ordinary home, kitchen or bathroom, suddenly take on a regal atmosphere. Add in granite or marble countertops, and each room becomes a sophisticatedly elegant room with personality. “In short, you really can’t go wrong with marble or granite to upgrade the interior of your home,” Dupre added.



The one main thing to remember about working with marble or granite is that each stone needs to be sealed from things like includes water, cooking spills and other items that land on the floor. “If you work without sealer, you can expect a disaster later,” indicated Dupre, “because the sealer protects the stone from staining; an important point if the flooring is in the kitchen where items like vinegar, bleach and various other caustic agents are stored.”



Sealer is not just used on granite and marble, so it is not an added expense, but a necessity to complete a job. Sealant may also be used for pressed pavers, concrete, reconstituted stone and natural stone, so if there is some left over, there is always a use for it later. Make certain the sealer both impregnates and penetrates below the surface of the stone.



Marble sealer that is applied the correct way does not affect how the stone looks. The impregnator is the component that gives the stone a polished and smooth surface. Just sealing marble or granite leaves it open to scuffing and abrasions, as it does not properly bond.



“There tends to be a whole lot of confusion around impregnating and penetrating. To simplify things, the impregnator protects the stone’s interior from staining. It acts as a barrier to keep acid from soaking into the stone, but it does not protect the surface. That is where the sealant comes into play, which protects the surface and provides a stain resistant exterior,” Dupre explained. “The process of sealing a marble or granite floor is fussy, but the end results are stunning. If you have concerns about doing this on your own, just ask us. That’s what we do.”



