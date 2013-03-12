For More Organized Computer Files, CCleaner from DownloadOx Is to the Rescue

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Computers are definitely one of the best modern innovations of the modern era. It enables one to do their jobs easier, faster and reliable. But despite all these, sometimes the work after that is the most critical one. Arranging and organizing files in the computer really takes a lot of work and is really time consuming. Sometimes, upon arranging files, there are instances that there might be sensitive traces from the Internet that might enter the system and affect it. With this problem, CCleaner is the best solution. CCleaner is a great file cleaning software for computers. It is also capable of preventing computers from sensitive traces that may occur from the Internet.



CCleaner is responsible in optimizing the system and even deals with privacy. This program can also clean and get rid of the unused file from the computer thus keeping and making the system boosts its speed and performance. CCleaner is like two in one software, how cool was that? This program is a great help for users in checking, compiling and cleaning of files in a computer. Users do not have to sort the files one by one. With CCleaner, it can do the sorting and cleaning tasks for all the files in the computer. CCleaner download is introduced in DownloadOx for users to have an easy way to acquire the best service of CCleaner for their computers.



DownloadOx makes an easy access for all the useful tools. It provides easy to download link for the programs listed in the site. CCleaner is just one of those programs that can be found in DownloadOx. CCleaner is the software for users who have no time in compiling and rearranging their files in their computers. CCleaner is reall a helpful tool that users must not forget to have in their computers.



About DownloadOx

DownloadOx is a known freeware site that caters a lot of useful tools that can be found in the Internet for all the computers. It contains list of these tools and enables one to download them in an easy way.



Contact:

Feel free to contact on this press release for further details.

Samuel Brown

Contact Number: (206) – 743 - 6587

Email: support@downloadox.com

Website: http://downloadox.com/free/download/ccleaner/

Complete Address: 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, Zip Code – 98166