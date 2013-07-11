For One Dr. in Houston It's All About Saving from Hair Loss

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Dr. Weaver says, "I was seeing a disproportionate number of African American women with thinning hair and hair loss and knew there were specific and treatable factors that women could do to slow down the thinning process and avoid permanent hair loss."



"How to stop thinning hair and avoid permanent baldness is what I address in my new book. It will benefit the Medical Hair Community and the Professional Hair Care Community," Dr. Seymour Weaver.



An initial book signing and reception were recently held to launch the book and make customers and readers everywhere aware of it's availability on Amazon. Check out the photos of the book launch on Facebook.



Dr. Weaver has announced his availability for media interviews and particularly his availability for medical and wellness related media interviews.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://drseymourweaver.com.



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