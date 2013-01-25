For Sale for Lease Launch Online Platform for Property and Business Sales Throughout Australia

Prahran, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- For business and property owners, the decision to sell or lease their properties can be difficult. Many obstacles stand in their way, like market forces keeping prices low, and real estate agents and business brokers taking a significant percentage for advertising and administrating the sale. Luckily for Australians, a third way is soon to enter the marketplace when For Sale For Lease launches in February. The site promises to help owners sell and lease online for a fraction of the cost of agents and brokers.



The site will also include payment management for owners and communications interfaces between owners and buyers & leasers, enabling the whole sale or lease process to take place through the website, with just a few clicks. The listings will all be for sale by owner and for lease by owner, with no middle men; a distinct advantage for buyers and leasers too.



For Sale For Lease offers a variety of packages, allowing clients the option of paying up front with a monthly subscription, or until sold at a single, flat rate.



The company is looking to launch its website officially in February, and has set on a new General Manager in Lucas Raby, who has already hired two more customer support staff to make clear the business’ priority on impeccable customer service and ensuring that everything possible is being done to enable business and property owners to sell and lease their properties with ease.



The spokesman for For Sale For Lease explained, “The new staff are already making an impact behind the scenes as we gear up for the launch, and our infrastructure is looking to be as streamlined, intuitive and effective as possible for when clients can join us to sell or lease properties and businesses. They can look forward to unparalleled syndication across Australia’s network of listing portals and effortless payment management options that will beat the real estate agents and business brokers hands down. If I want to sell my house, I know I’ll be using For Sale For Lease.”



About For Sale For Lease

For Sale For Lease provide a platform that helps home owners, property investors and business owners to sell and lease their properties or businesses online rather than having to go through a Real Estate Agent or Business Broker. They also enable clients to get greater exposure by publishing their property or business across all of the major real estate and business listing portals across Australia. For more information, please visit: http://forsaleforlease.com.au/