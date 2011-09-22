For Some Seniors, Making Money During Retirement is More Fulfilling Than Relaxing, Says Author Bart Rutherford

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- Although it’s easy to equate retirement with golfing, travel and doing all the things you couldn’t do while you were working, not all retirees are content with putting golf all day. Thanks to the recent economic turmoil, some retirees simply can’t afford to stop working just because the life calendar hits 65 years. Making money during retirement can be just as necessary as it is wanted.



That’s according to Bart Rutherford, author of “Earning After Retirement: Creative Ways to Supplement Your Retirement Income.” After cashing out from a busy cell phone dealership he and his wife ran for 17 years, Rutherford began researching ideas for making extra money after retirement.



“People who were in business for themselves, including myself, tend to have a different view of retirement,” Rutherford explained. “Some almost have to be dragged kicking and screaming into it. And they often have a harder time filling their days - because they've spent years being consumed by a "job" they loved but that no longer exists.”



Rutherford’s book targets retirees who need a break away from the traditional retirement scene. In the Skills Inventory section he shows exactly how to transfer previous work expertise into a marketable skill. He then provides readers with several business ideas where they can put their skills to work.



To get a copy of “Earning After Retirement: Creative Ways to Supplement Your Retirement Income” visit Rutherford’s website at http://earningafterretirement.com/. The book can also be found in paperback or Kindle format on Amazon.com.



About Bart Rutherford:

Bart Rutherford is a retirement options expert who helps older North American learn how to make money during retirement. He’s also the author of “Phased Retirement: Transitioning From Employment to Retirement.”