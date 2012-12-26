For the First Time Ever, Team Pictures Will Be Available on All EZ Football Jersey Cases

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Sports memorabilia display cases have evolved over the years. From their beginnings as simple boxes used to display memorabilia to their current incarnations as works of art themselves, sports display cases are now available in numerous shapes, colors and styles. Throughout those changes, TeamLogoCases.com has been right there providing the best sports display cases available to the general public. And now, another chapter has been added to the history of TeamLogocases.com. In the years to come, sports memorabilia collectors and sports enthusiasts alike will look back on this development as one of the great innovations regarding sports display cases. This development is the new addition of team or individual pictures for all EZ Football Jersey cases.



To the average person, this may not seem like a big deal. But in the world of sports memorabilia collecting, the simple addition of team pictures will greatly improve the value of any football jersey. The ability to put a face with a jersey will instantly change the way that football jerseys will be displayed in the future.



Even before the addition of team pictures, the EZ Football Jersey case was a huge advancement in the construction of jersey display cases. The EZ Football Jersey case was much easier to hang on a wall compared to a traditional cabinet-style jersey case. The EZ Football Jersey case also was the first to come with a revolutionary, customized hanger produced just for jerseys. The EZ Football Jersey case also had a one of a kind, magnet system that securely held the frame in place. Never before had a display case featured a set of magnets that could protect your jersey in such a way. With the available UV Protection added, your jersey would retain its look forever.



The addition of team pictures gives you yet another level of customization for your jersey display cases. Before, you could just add an NFL team logo and maybe the player’s name. Now you can add a picture to this remarkable jersey display case.



Collecting sports memorabilia is as much about properly displaying your collection as it is acquiring it. Once again, TeamLogoCases.com has gone the extra mile to provide you with the best selection of display cases and display options anywhere. This is indeed a great moment for anyone that values sports and sports related memorabilia.



About TeamLogoCases.Com

TeamLogoCases.com has been a leader in sports display cases since 2003. We strive to offer the best-selling, high quality cases at the lowest prices. We offer NHL and NFL engraved cases to add that special touch of individuality to your sports display cases. No matter what type of case you are looking for, TeamLogoCases.com is sure to have just what you need.



Contact:

Mike Or Lisa

Team Logo Cases

1-877-262-2737

http://www.teamlogocases.com



