For the First Time in India SMOKEFREE Introduces EGO Series Range of Electronic Cigarette Kits (CE4 KIT)

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- SMOKEFREE India’s #1 Electronic Cigarette Company for the first time Introduces EGO Series Range of First E-Liquid based Electronic Cigarette Kits as part of its new offering and these newly introduced CE4 Kits are now being sold on the website.



SMOKEFREE CE4 Kit Consists of Following:



2X 650mAh Batteries

2X CE4 Atomizer

2X Re¬fill Tips

1X USB Charger

1X Adapter

1X E-Liquid (10ml)

1X Instructions Manual



E Liquid is the solution used in SMOKEFREE Premium Kits. E-liquid is the component of the e-cigarette that provides the nicotine solution and the flavoring. When heated by the atomizer, the e-liquid produces the vapor that mimics traditional tobacco smoke. E-Liquid is made up of water and flavorings in a propylene glycol (an everyday additive in food) base.



Electronic cigarettes are an exciting new product that offers cigarette smokers an alternative that is free of tar and other harmful chemicals while offering a complete experience of smoking. A battery that looks like a cigarette vaporizes a specially formulated liquid in a disposable cartridge to produce a vapor that looks feels and tastes like cigarette smoke. Users can switch to e-cigarettes immediately without any discomfort.



About SMOKEFREE, India’s #1 E Cigarette Company

SMOKEFREE is the best place to Buy Electronic Cigarette Online in India & is a Registered Trademark of AS SMOKEFREE Electronic Cigarette Pvt. Ltd. with Registered Office in New Delhi. SMOKEFREE are the pioneers of innovative electronic smoking products that are more commonly known as Electronic Cigarettes, or E-cigarettes. The Company was established in 2011 and has invested heavily in R&D in order to bring to the market the most innovative range of electronic smoking (electronic cigarettes) products. SMOKEFREE products are completely non-flammable and use state of the art sophisticated micro-electronics. The management of SMOKEFREE has a vision of offering smokers a real life usable alternative to traditional cigarettes and help them quit Smoking Eventually.