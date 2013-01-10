For Those in the Army, Loans Offered Through Navy Federal Are Affordable and Flexible

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- For many people, buying a home or car is one of the most important financial decisions to make. While most financial institutions offer a wide range of loans, servicemen and women often have difficulty finding a loan option that fits their unique lifestyle. Fortunately for those in the Army, loans offered through Navy Federal Credit Union provide members with affordable mortgage and auto loan options tailored specifically to meet the needs of military personnel.



Military life can be unpredictable, with many soldiers taking part in basic training or traveling overseas. For this reason, it’s beneficial to choose a mortgage option that’s both affordable and flexible for those in the Army. Loans offered through Navy Federal Credit Union include fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable rate mortgages, and a HomeBuyers Choice mortgage option. Navy Federal’s fixed-rate mortgage plans are ideal for members looking to receive fixed monthly payments. Soldiers interested in low interest rates can choose from one of Navy Federal’s adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs), while first-time homebuyers can opt for the HomeBuyers Choice Mortgage. This option provides new homeowners with 100% financing and no down payment. For those in the army, loans like these make the home buying process virtually hassle-free.



Not only can military personnel receive special mortgages, but members can also choose from several auto loan options featuring fixed, competitive rates. With Navy Federal Credit Union’s auto buying program, active duty soldiers and retired veterans can save money on the purchase of a new or used vehicle. By spending less on a monthly car payment, members can put more money towards household expenses and paying off debt. To receive lower rates, members can also refinance their current auto loans from another lender through Navy Federal Credit Union.



For more information, members can browse Navy Federal Credit Union’s website. Here, service men and women can find a number of helpful resources such as a mortgage calculator, a guide to terms and rates, and home buying tips. Now it’s easier than ever for military personnel to select the best loan option available. For the men and women of the Army, loans from Navy Federal make managing one’s mortgage and auto loan payments simpler.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

