Forage feed is a portion of food for domestic animals, which provides them with nutrition. Livestock such as poultry, horse, sheep, swine, cattle, and others. Forage feed comprises grass, silage, legumes, hay, and extracts from harvested crops. Almost 26% of the world's land and 70% of the world's agricultural land is covered by grasslands, as per statistics from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Forage Feed Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Surging Meat Consumption Globally

- Expansion of Farm Animal Production

- Rising Practices of Administering Forage Feed to Animals for Their Nutritional Content



Market Trend

- Popularity of Organic Meats Globally

- Emerging techniques in livestock breeding



Restraints

- High Cost Factor of Forage Feed

- Lack of Funding for Forage Research



Opportunities

- Potential Growth in Emerging Countries

- Forage Technology Adoption by Smallholder Cattle Households



Challenges

- Maintenance of Proper Stocking Rate and Balancing Animal Numbers with Forage Supply



The Global Forage Feed Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Stored Forage, Fresh Forage, Others), Application (Cattle, Poultry, Pork or Swine, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



