Foray Motor Group Introduces Van Contact Hire and Leasing Deals

Dorset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Foray Motor Group, known for their dealerships across south west and south of UK, today introduced new Van Contact Hire and Leasing deals. According to the sources, those interested in contract hire would be able to opt for a two, three or four year contract at an affordable price of £199 per month. If experts of the field are to be believed, the company is offering a range of van leasing and van contract hire deals to meet the varying needs of small and big organizations across the country and one can select any as per the needs of business.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, "We are pleased to introduce Van Contact Hire and Leasing Deals for corporations across UK and hope to help them find an option that is tailor made for their requirements." According to the sources, the company also offers a maintenance package, allowing one to be in complete control of expenses thereby making the budgeting a lot more easy and predictable.



When asked about the Van Leasing, the representative said, "The greatest point related to Van Leasing is that with minimum deposits, you get all the benefits that are usually associated with ownership." He further added, "The lease is structured in such a manner that you get a greater degree of flexibility." He also pointed out that one would need to pay VAT at the time of payments; however, the same can be claimed back on quarterly return.



Sources confirmed that the deals are valid on a number of different van models by Ford including Ford Fiesta Van, Ford Sport Van, FordTransit Connect, Ford Ranger and FordTransit to name a few. Details related to the same can be found on the website of the company.



Ford Motor Group is a renowned supplier of Ford Commercials and has dealerships in the country. The company offers huge discounts on the Ford Vehicles while providing finance options as well.



