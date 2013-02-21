Foray Vans Offering Attractive Ford Contract Hire, Leasing and Pricing Promotions on New Vans and Pickups

Poole, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Foray Vans is pleased to announce that they have available a number of attractive Ford Contract Hire, Leasing and Pricing promotions on new vans and pick-ups. As part of Foray Motor Group, Foray Vans provides the full range of new Ford commercials with attractive van contract hire and leasing deals for businesses throughout the UK.



Van contract hire is a great way for businesses to have all of the benefits of ownership without the responsibilities often with just a small initial capital outlay. Fixed repayments and known costs for better budgeting and cash flow as well as the availability of maintenance contracts for single and fleet contract hire are just some of the benefits. As leaders in Ford Contract Hire and Leasing, Foray Vans can provide competitive Ford Contract Hire and Leasing deals tailored to meet the varying needs of businesses large and small. They recently announced some very attractive Ford Contract Hire and Pricing promotions on new vans and pick-ups.



“In conjunction with Ford we have available some amazing offers on new Transit, Connect and Fiesta Vans that are tailored to suit the needs and budgets of UK businesses that will help them get the year off to a great start,” said a Foray Vans spokesperson.



For example the amazing all new Transit Custom 270 van is available on contract hire from only £199 per month plus VAT, a great opportunity to acquire this fantastic new addition to the Transit range.



Right now, you can find savings of £3,800 on the Ford Transit Connect 200 SWB Van and a host of other Ford Transit Van models with savings from £2,702 to £9,634. Get the Ford Ranger Limited Edition 2.2 TDCi 150 PS for only £21,495 plus VAT as well as find a host of other great deals on new vans and pickups. Also a recently announced Ford incentive means that customers can save an additional £500 if they test drive and register any new Transit Custom or Ranger model before February 28th 2013.



Ford's All-Inclusive Features package is available for a limited time until March 31, 2013 on all new Transit, Transit Connect, Fiesta and the All-New Transit Custom vans. The packages feature four years free warranty, free servicing and free roadside assistance as well as Blue Tooth and Ford’s New SYNC system. There is also a wealth of additional features such as air conditioning incorporated as standard. Foray can also offer hire purchase, subject to status, from 18 months to five years with deposits from only the VAT. For more information, please visit http://forayvans.co.uk/



About Foray Vans

Foray Vans provide the full range of new Ford commercials with a dedicated team specialising in tailoring attractive Contract Hire and Leasing deals for businesses throughout the UK. As a part of Foray Motor Group, Foray Vans has locations throughout the South and SW of England. The Foray Motor Group supplies Ford Commercials to some of the largest users of vans in the Country.



English Ford – Foray Vans

Foray Motor Group

Yarrow Rd

Poole

BH12 4QA