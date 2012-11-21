Forbidden Fate: Compelling New Memoir Tells Story of Western Woman's Struggles in Saudi Arabia

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- As Elizabeth Klein’s powerful new memoir proves, surviving as a Western woman in Saudi Arabia isn’t easy. ‘Forbidden Fate’ is her powerful personal story of struggle, turmoil and nail-biting survival.



“I was contracted to work in Saudi Arabia as a medical professional. As I quickly experienced – women were treated very differently and I was forced to learn the hard way,” Klein explains.



She continues, “From the dress and the restrictions to the Saudi's penalty of deportation, if a single female was found to be involved with a male.”



However, after a few years, Klein did fall in love. Just like her acceptance into society, things didn’t turn out as planned.



“He was a married Doctor. He was from England and he was going through a divorce. That was one of many lies he would tell me. Years of emotional turmoil with him and the hiding. Always afraid we would be found out. Finally I faced the truth. I could not re-contract another year. I could not stay any longer. I was leaving and the truth of our love was my fate,” she adds.



The book shares her experiences and fate with gripping emotion; taking the reader deeper and deeper into Klein’s life with each turn of a page.



One of Klein’s coping strategies was to keep a journal of her life in the country. In fact, this was something many of her friends also employed.



“Many of my friends said they would write a book about their time there, as most people would never believe what we endured. These female relationships are what kept me going, even though they had no idea about my secret love life,” Klein adds.



Upon her return to the United States, the journals were packed away. However, when finding them later and contemplating their destruction, Klein made the life-changing decision to compile her experiences into a book.



This is the story they contained.



‘Forbidden Fate’, published by Xlibris Corporation, is available from the following locations:



Publisher: http://bookstore.xlibris.com/Products/SKU-0093970049/Forbidden-Fate.aspx

Amazon: http://amzn.to/S5XEJx



ISBN: 978-1-46533-635-4



About Elizabeth Klein, in her own words

I always had a "traveling spirit". My father worked on government contracts that usually were only a year at a time. We were always moving. I married young and raised a family, but I still wanted to travel. After a divorce, I went back to school and became a medical professional. It was on a dare that I answered an ad to work in Saudi Arabia. I never thought that I would even get a response, but I did. It would be a life-changing experience.