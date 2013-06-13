Force Motors to Roll out the 4X4 Edition of Force One SUV Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Force One SUV comprised of all the features that made it look like a complete SUV except the fact that it was not available in a 4X4 variant.



Speculations were on for a few months and recently Force Motors unveiled its plans to launch a 4X4 edition of Force One SUV.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the all new 4X4 edition of Force One SUV will be seen exhibiting a seating capacity for seven passengers and will roll out in the Indian market in the third quarter of 2013.



The all new Force One also boasts of putting up a generous cabin space on the interiors other than the seats done in fine leather, leather steering wheel, heater, an adjustable steering column and a digital odometer. On the exteriors, the giant SUV exhibits adjustable headlights, front and rear fog lamps and an electric folding rear view mirror.



Gaadi.com also feels that the 2013 edition of Force One SUV will put up a 2.2L CRDI engine on display that will generate a peak power of 140 bhp at 3800 rpm and a peak torque of 321 Nm at 1600 rpm when paired with five-speed manual transmission.



Other than an impressive fuel tank capacity of 65 liters, the new SUV on the block accelerates a top speed of 189 kmph and generates a mileage of 17 kilometers per liter as per the test result of the Automotive Research Association of India.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that the brand new edition of Force One SUV is expected to hit the Indian roads soon and will be made available with a feasible price tag of around 14 lacs. Hence, this stunning Force One SUV by Force Motors is much anticipated in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Force One SUV can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



