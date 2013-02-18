Force One Makes a Forceful Entry Into the SUV Club, an Insight by Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Force One is an offering from Force Motors, the manufacturer of Traveller minibuses and Trax UV. Force One, an SUV that was launched back in 2011, has successfully positioned itself into a niche category, that is not competed for that fiercely as compared to hatchbacks or sedans. This appears to be the right strategy for Force Motor given limited scale of manufacturing.



Coming to looks of Force One, the SUV sports a boxy and somewhat bland look that seems slightly out-dated as compared to the modern shapes and aerodynamics that newer SUVs offer. Its sharp edges give it a masculine look and are positioned towards buyers who want pure no-nonsense big intimidating vehicle, without too much strain of purse strings.



In comfort, the SUV provides ample interior space. The 7-seater, more than 5 meters long SUV has three seating rows and provides lot of room in the middle row. However, with more planning, sitting space can be further increased. The Mercedes powered engine provides good performance and low noise level which makes driving comfortable.



Force Motor has spent considerable effort in giving it a strong engine and mechanics. The SUV is powered by a Mercedes-Benz 2.2-litre, OM611 common-rail engine that rivals Tata Safari’s 139bhp engine. The SUV also comes with Mercedes-Benz G32 five-speed manual gearbox, to power the rear. Force Motors also got in Lotus UK to fine-tune the chassis and to set up the speciality tyres. The SUV is priced around Rs. 11 Lac which makes a considerable worth for money given the technology.



In its category, Force One competes with the likes of Mahindra XUV and Renault Duster. Despite growing concerns about excess fuel usage by SUVs, craving for SUV’s by Indians seem non-satiable. Force One appears to be in league of its own and will benefit with growing demand for SUVs.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Force One that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Force One. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



