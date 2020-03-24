Force Sensors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - TE Connectivity, Freescale, ATI, GE

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Force sensors are used to measure static and dynamic forces across various industrial automation processes; for example, they are used in an assembly of two parts with a sequence of static and dynamic programmable force fields. Automation in businesses across the global industrial landscape is expected to boost the efficiency of manufacturing in a relatively lesser time.



By 2025 end, revenue generated from the magneto-elastic force sensor segment is estimated to exceed US$ 900 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Force Sensor. This report studies the global Force Sensor market size, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the Force Sensor production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- TE Connectivity

- Freescale

- ATI

- GE

- Innovative Sensor Technology

- Tekscan

- Sensata



Segment by Type:

- Capacitive Force Sensor

- Piezo-resistive Force Sensor

- Piezo-electric Force Sensor

- Magneto-elastic Force Sensor

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Monitoring & Control

- Testing & Measurement



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Force Sensor Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Force Sensor Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Force Sensor Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Force Sensor Market Forecast

4.5.1. Force Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Force Sensor Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Force Sensor Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Force Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Force Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Force Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Force Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Force Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Force Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Force Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Force Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Force Sensor Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



