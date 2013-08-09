Force Three: Undercover Angels: Action, Character-Building and Bible Truths Join Forces in Bold Christian Teen Novels.

Kansas City, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- In days gone by, the young adult literary market had limited choices at best. However, while the market now boasts everything from self-help titles to books about managing teenage finances, author Elliot Dylan is using a powerful new fiction series to ensure young readers don’t lose sight of God’s word.



Her ‘Undercover Angels’ series imparts its vital spiritual lessons through narratives laced with heart-pumping action and adventure. While unique within the young adult marketplace, the series’ Force Three books prove the format’s natural gusto.



Synopses:



Force Three: Undercover Angels Season One: Mina, an average high school student, has been chosen to be an Undercover Angel. This elite group of youths fights demon forces while wielding the Armor of God. They use their knowledge from the study of God's Word to bring people back to Him. With the assistance of her guardian angel Aron, she will help those around her defeat the darkness that is encircling the world. Find out who joins Mina and what great battles they will be fighting in this next series of Undercover Angels: Force Three! Season One.



Force Three: Undercover Angels Season Two: Mina and her friends continue their fight in the second book of Undercover Angels: Force Three. Join them as they continue to learn what it means to be a UA and that with God's help they can defend against Satan and his temptations. As their battle rages on, will they be able to stay together as a team and help those bound by Satan's influence? Find out when the final battle culminates. Whose side will you be on?



As the author explains, her books were written for an eclectic and broad audience.



“Whether male or female, your youth will enjoy these Christian teen novels filled with action, character building lessons, and Bible truths. Each novel builds on a Biblical principle and reinforces integrity in the heart of youths,” says Dylan, who has released numerous other works for teen readers and young adults.



Continuing, “They have a broad appeal, making them great for home-school reading material and great gifts from Grandma and Grandpa!”



Since their release, Dylan’s books have garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I thought this novel was inspiring and thought-provoking. Undercover Angels put a desire in my heart to read more about what God calls us to do as Christians. Reading the author's thoughts about the armor of God gave me a new perspective on what kind of power God can have in our lives,” says Kayla Frishman.



Nannette Thacker was equally as impressed, adding, “I believe this author is filling a much-needed niche that hasn't been filled -- that of Christian teen action-adventure. It's not one of those typical teen Christian fiction romance novels. The book is full of scripture quotes and shows teens making tough choices.”



With the series’ demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Both books from the ‘Force Three: Undercover Angels’ series are available now. For more information and to view the author’s other works, visit: http://www.elliotdylan.com



About Elliot Dylan

Elliot is a novelist for Christian Youth. Elliot loves books and has always enjoyed writing. She feels a daily walk with God is important and wants to weave Bible studies into her books to encourage youth to read their Bibles and study God's Word daily. Elliot is a college graduate with a digital imaging degree.

When she's not writing her novels, she’s writing and creating art for her online comic-strip, "Subject to Change: College Woes," featuring spin-offs of her long-time friends who have gone off to various colleges, (without her!). She also designs art for t-shirts and other products, featuring the crazy antics of the Subject to Change gang.