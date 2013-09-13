Anderson and Koch Ford Announces a Sale on Premium Maintenance Extended Service Plan

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Anderson and Koch Ford, a trusted Ford vehicle and Ford extended service plan dealer, today announced a sale on one of the most comprehensive Ford extended service plans – the PremiumCARE. Available for new as well as pre-owned vehicles, this nearly all-inclusive plan covers over 500 key vehicle components and the associated labor as well as gives drivers a reimbursement for rental cars and roadside assistance with towing reimbursement.



Today, more and more drivers are choosing to keep their cars for a longer period of time and extended warranty becomes an important means of protecting oneself from unexpected expenses when the original warranty expires. With over 30 million PremiumCARE plans sold, this is among the most popular extended warranty options with Ford drivers.



With the current sale price available for this exceptional extended warranty coverage, PremiumCARE can pay for itself with just one covered repair. The plan gives drivers assurance that their vehicle has the protection it needs and helps protect against unexpected repair bills after the standard new vehicle warranty expires. Ford vehicles are among the most reliable on the road; however, if there is a need for repairs, they will be performed by factory-trained technicians who use genuine Ford parts.



In addition, drivers will benefit from 24-hour road side assistance services that cover possible, everyday challenges of owning a vehicle such as flat tire change, battery jumpstarts, towing, lock-out assistance, out of fuel assistance, travel expense reimbursement and destination assistance. Failure of covered components due to normal wear resulting from defective material or workmanship is included, in addition to mechanical breakdowns.



To inquire about the current special pricing for PremiumCARE extended service plan, visit http://andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com/.



About Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty

Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty offers only genuine Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury extended service plans (ESP). Get the protection and stability of the manufacturer behind you. With a Ford ESP you will have continuous, uninterrupted factory coverage throughout your ownership experience. A Ford ESP is the only extended warranty guaranteed to be accepted at every Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealership in the United States and Canada.