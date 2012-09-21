Special Pricing for Ford Authorized Extended Service Plan and Warranty

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Anderson and Koch, the online source for Genuine Ford Extended Warranty, is offering special pricing for Ford, Lincoln and Mercury Extended Service Plans and Warranties. The low rates are only available through their website until October 1, 2012.



Extended warranty for Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles are available from Anderson and Koch; this is the same extended warranty available from all Ford dealerships. Anderson and Koch Ford warranty offers the lowest rates nationwide online. Purchasing the extended service plan and warranty through them will result in hundreds of dollars in savings, compared to purchasing from a dealership.



Anderson and Koch only offer the genuine extended service and warranty plans from Ford, Mercury and Lincoln. The genuine warranty plan is the best protection plan available, which is backed by the Ford Motor Company. The extended service and warranty plan is honored at all Ford and Lincoln-Mercury dealerships, in the United States and Canada. In addition to the extended service plan and warranty, Anderson and Koch also have the Ford Power Stroke Engine Warranty, available for Ford diesel engine vehicles at a reduced plan rate.



For more information and to compare the benefits of the genuine Ford, Lincoln and Mercury ESP from Anderson and Koch, please visit http://www.andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com, or call their toll free number 800-758-3673, to get a quote from an extended service plan expert.



About Anderson and Koch

Anderson and Koch Ford is an online source of reduced rate genuine Ford extended service plans and warranties for Ford, Mercury and Lincoln vehicles. The company website allows for an easy price quote and purchasing of your extended service plan.