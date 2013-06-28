Ford India Launches the Much Anticipated Game Changer Ecosport, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- US auto giant Ford Motors finally launched the much anticipated compact sports utility vehicle of Ford EcoSport on 26th June 2013 in the Indian market.



The starting price of the 1.5L petrol variant base model of Ecosport took the auto enthusiasts by surprise when Ford launched it at 5.59 lacs.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the US auto maker has taken a very wise step forward with the game changer Ecosport. The all new Ecosport will be in direct competition with Renault Duster that currently dominates the compact SUV segment in India.



Gaadi.com also observes that the models of Ecosport will be made available with three engine options. First one is of 1L petrol with Ecoboost technology, second is the 1.5L petrol model and third one is a model with 1.5L diesel engine.



Also, the price tag of 1L petrol variant with Ecoboost technology will start from 7.90 lacs whereas the 1.5L petrol engine model will be made available at a price of 5.59 lacs, as reported by the Hindustan Times.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the EcoSport with 1.5L diesel engine will be made available at a starting price of 6.69 lacs. According to the company sources, the automatic transmission variant of the 1.5L petrol model will come at a starting price of 8.45 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Ford Ecosport can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



