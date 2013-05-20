Ford Motors India Gears Up to Introduce the Urban SUV, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Comprising all the right ingredients, the all new Ford Ecosport serves the tag of an urban SUV right in a true sense.



The all new Ford Ecosport was recently spotted conducting a pre-launch test drive on the various deceptive kinds of terrains in Goa.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that Ford’s game changer Ecosport is arguably one of the most anticipated cars that is yet to be launched in the Indian market.



Now that the car has been spotted conducting pre-launch test drives, Gaadi.com feels that the time of launch is not far for this SUV and for luxury lovers who have been waiting to experience the skills of this latest urban SUV from Ford Motors India.



The research team of Gaadi.com also believes that an exceptionally attractive design, the 1L petrol based engine called EcoBoost and most importantly, boasting of being tagged at a sub-10 lacs price range has put the all new Ford Ecosport in the limelight of Indian market. Ecosport boasts of displaying 3 cylinder petrol engine of 1000cc EcoBoost is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission that will generate a peak power of 123 bhp and a peak torque of 170 Nm with the help of turbo charging.



The experts at Gaadi.com also feel being inclusive of a ground clearance of 200mm and water wading potential of 550mm the all new Ecosport has many striking features that distinguish the avant-garde SUV from rest of the cars in this segment.



Apart from this, the other two variants of diesel powered engine are that of 1.5L petrol engine that will generate a peak power of 110 bhp and a 1.5L diesel powered engine that will average a peak power of 90 bhp. As far as the mileage is concerned, the 1.5L petrol will generate 15.8 kmpl on an average and the 1.5L diesel variant will output a return of 22.7 kmpl as tested by the Automotive Research Association of India.



Overall, taking a step ahead to be able to meet the daily-changing, assorted and superior buyers’ preferences, Gaadi.com feels that Ford Ecosport is crafted with perfection for the Indian target that will successfully attract a major chunk of customers in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Fiat Punto Abarth can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com



Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277