Anderson and Koch Ford Offers the 84 Base Care Plan

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Anderson and Koch Ford is now offering the 84 Base Care Plan: a service plan for new or used Ford vehicles that covers 84 car components not usually covered by standard manufacturer warranties.



Many car owners, aware that manufacturer’s warranties only cover certain components, wish to purchase extended warranties such as the Ford Extended Service Plan. For example, “normal wear and tear” items are almost never covered; these include brake linings, hoses and belts, wiper components, etc. However, if a vehicle is already covered by the existing Ford warranty, an extensive extended warranty might be considered somewhat redundant.



Therefore, Anderson and Koch offer the 84 Base Care Plan to cover those “normal wear and tear” items as a supplement to the factory warranty. As a company spokesman says, “It’s better to purchase the 84 Base Care Plan, than to be hit with an unexpected repair bill just when it’s most inconvenient.”



The 84 Base Care Plan is a Ford Extended Service Plan that covers the 84 components of a car that are most likely to need replacement as a result of wear and tear: drive axle(s), steering, braking, electrical, and heating and a/c. The plan can be purchased for most Ford vehicles that are new or recent models (limitations apply).



The company also offers a wide variety of extended warranties and service plans for Ford vehicles, ranging from drivetrain coverage, to complete coverage of all systems and components of the vehicle. These can be tailored to fit any budget. In addition to offering these warranties, Anderson and Koch, as a full-service Ford dealer, offers all models of new Ford cars, as well as an extensive used car selection. They also offer genuine Ford parts and service. A new or used Ford can be purchased, along with an extended warranty, to provide an attractive package for the customer.



About Anderson and Koch Ford

andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com offers a variety of Ford extended warranties and service plans to help the Ford owner extend the life of his vehicle and give him or her peace of mind. Located in North Branch, MN, Anderson and Koch Ford has extensive experience in the ins and outs of extended warranties. They are also a full-service Ford dealer, and offer a full range of new and used Ford vehicles, as well as factory-qualified service and OEM Ford parts.