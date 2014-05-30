Forecast for Laser Processing Market - Strong Growth, Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Laser Processing Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



since the arrival of laser (light amplification by simulated emission of radiation) technology, it has been used for various applications such as spectroscopy, ranging, microscopy and targeting. The purpose of these applications was either the scientific/laboratory experiments or the measurement/exploration of distances. The above mentioned application did not promote laser technology on the commercial front. Conversely, lasers have become robust, compact and versatile with the technological developments. These technological developments triggered the commercial and industrial applications which include modeling, micro-machining, shaping & sizing objects and materials, precise sculpting and contactless imprinting which is at present collectively referred as laser processing applications.



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Factors such as government regulations for compulsory use of laser marking and demand for the aesthetics are contributing to the market’s growth. Additionally, the introduction of direct diode lasers and emerging applications in oil and gas exploration filed are some of the factors driving the laser processing market. However, high initial investment & maintenance cost and Eurozone crises are some of the factors restraining the growth of laser processing market.



The revenue generated from laser processing applications is supported by five pillars namely defense & military, laboratory equipments, communications, compact disc read/write heads and material processing. The analysis in the report is balanced by quantitative as well as qualitative data which is further divided into sale volume, sales value and average selling price data sets. Each of the mentioned data set contains estimated, historical and forecasted values. This report briefly explains the market drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends of laser processing market and forecasts the market to 2019. The laser processing market report is segmented on the basis of technology, process, machine configuration and vertical. It further provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on the geographies – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). In addition, major countries contributing to the market have been analyzed with detailed representation of volume and value data. The report also provides data in qualitative form with the help of various models and tools. Value chain analysis, porters five force analysis, market dynamics, market attractive analysis are some of the analysis models discussed in the report.



The market segmentation is done by considering the demand side as well as the supply side market parameters. Segments such as application, vertical and geography segments describe the demand side market and techniques, machine configuration and technology define the supply side market. The segmentation by technology divides the market on the basis of various laser technologies such as solid state lasers, CO2 laser, excimer lasers and fiber lasers. Alternatively, the machine configuration segment explains how the above mentioned lasers are used. On the basis of their material type, the lasers can be used in pulsed mode or continuous mode.



This market research report includes competitive profiling of leading players in laser processing market. These company profiles consist of company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments. Some of the key industry players with the most noteworthy product developments include Universal Laser Systems, Epilog Laser, Needham-laser, Trotec Laser, Inc., Eurolaser, SEI Laser, Xenetech Global, Inc. and LaserStar.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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