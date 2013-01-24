Forecast: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in China - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Forecast: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in China" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Pharmaceutical companies have been attracted by the high incidence of NSCLC in China and the pipeline has grown substantially. The treatment of NSCLC will continue to evolve as key brands come off patent and new therapies are launched in the Chinese market.
Scope
- Patient-based sales forecast for drugs in the Chinese NSCLC market from 2012 to 2021.
- In-depth analysis of the factors influencing the NSCLC market in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cites in China.
Report Highlights
The NSCLC market in China will experience an increase from $707m to over $933m in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cites in China over the forecast period 2012-21.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Quantify the performance of each NSCLC drug in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cites in China by sales and patient number.
- Gain insight into the key trends in the NSCLC market in China.
