"Forecast: Pneumococcal Vaccines" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- This patient-based pneumococcal vaccine forecast segments the market by brand and population groups eligible for vaccination across the US, Japan, and the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) from 2012 to 2021. Vaccination coverage rates, pricing, dosing, and future event assumptions are added to create Datamonitor's forecast.
- Provides detailed sales forecasts for each of the seven major markets based on the expected coverage rates for different population groups.
- Explains the major growth drivers in the pneumococcal vaccine market, including predicted changes to national recommendations.
- Quantifies the predicted number of people eligible for pneumococcal vaccination across the seven major markets.
- Identifies which markets provide the greatest opportunity for growth.
Forecast changes to national recommendations specifying Prevnar 13 for routine immunization of elderly and high-risk individuals will drive growth. Datamonitor's patient-based forecast shows that the pneumococcal vaccine market will grow to reach $4.3bn in 2021.
Newly vaccinated infants will continue to make the largest contribution to the size of the pneumococcal vaccine market; however, significant growth will be due to increased vaccination uptake in adults. Despite Prevnar 13 dominating the market, Pneumovax will still retain the opportunity to be used as a booster vaccine.
The success of Prevnar 13 in the adult population will remain firmly hinged on the results of the large-scale CAPITA clinical trial being conducted in the Netherlands. Even if results are positive, Pfizer will still need to prove Prevnar 13 is cost effective by reducing the incidence of pneumococcal disease.
- Which countries are forecast to change recommendations for pneumococcal vaccination over the next 10 years?
- How many people are expected to be vaccinated in each of the seven major markets?
- How will sales in pneumococcal vaccines evolve for each market during the forecast period?
- Which of the seven major markets provides the greatest opportunity for growth?
