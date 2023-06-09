Forecasting the $138 Million Automatic Tire Inflation System Market's Growth by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- The automatic tire inflation system market is projected to grow from USD 82 million in 2023 to USD 138 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for improved tire life and to prevent accidents due to tire blowouts, the demand for ATIS in heavy-duty vehicles and farm tractors would create growth opportunities.



ATIS for Farm Tractor is expected to be the largest segment for ATIS system in off-highway ATIS systems during the forecast period.



The farm tractor market is projected to grow from ~USD 54 billion in 2022 to ~USD 69 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. >130-250 HP tractors are expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period globally. Europe is the largest market for these tractors due to the increasing traction of tractors with high-pulling power and the growing demand for commercial agriculture. Most of these >130-250 HP tractors have an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS). Europe is also the largest market for >250 HP farm tractors. The increasing popularity of commercial farming and new product launches by various major players are expected to boost the market in the region. For instance, Michelin EVOBIB is the first agricultural tire in the market designed specifically for use with Central Tire Inflation Systems (CTIS).



The OEM Sales channel is expected to hold the largest market share in 2028.



The study scope considers on-highway vehicles (light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles) under the OEM sales channel. The OEM segment holds the largest share of the sales channel in the ATIS market. OEMs are employing the ATIS system in vehicles and designing the chassis per the ATIS system's requirement.



Aftermarket automatic tire inflation systems may vary in quality, compatibility, and support. The major challenges in aftermarket automatic tire inflation systems are complexity, compatibility with existing TPMS, sensor integration with existing systems, and system cost. Some aftermarket systems may require additional installation steps or modifications to the vehicle, potentially voiding warranties. Hence, retrofitting of ATIS is not much preferred presently.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for Automatic Tire Inflation Systems (ATIS).



North America is the largest ATIS market globally, as the region has large farmlands, generating a need for large farm tractors. Also, the region is one of the largest markets for trucks and trailers, which cover long distances on concrete freeways, causing excess heating of tires and improper variation in tire pressure. This can decrease tire life or cause tire bursting, leading to accidents. Factors such as road safety regulations, emphasis on fuel efficiency, and the presence of major automotive manufacturers contribute to the ATIS market growth in North America.



Key Market Players



The ATIS market is led by established players, such as Dana Incorporated (US), MICHELIN (France), IDEX Corporation (US), Enpro Industries (US), MERITOR (US), SAF-HOLLAND (Germany), and CLAAS (Germany). These companies have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market.



