Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- The report "Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028 from USD 5.5 billion in 2023, at a high CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this growth include stringent regulations mandating serialization and a growing emphasis by manufacturers on safeguarding their brands. However, market expansion may be restrained to some extent due to the substantial costs and extended implementation timelines associated with serialization and aggregation, along with significant setup expenses.



Key Market Players:



The key players functioning in the track and trace solutions market include ANTARES VISION S.p.A (Italy), Axway (France), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), TraceLink Inc. (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Markem-Imaje, a Dover Company. (Switzerland), Uhlmann (Germany), Siemens (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), METTLER TOLEDO (US), IBM (US), WIPOTEC GmbH (Germany), VISIOTT Technologie GmbH (Turkey), Jekson Vision (India), Kevision (India), TrackTraceRX Inc. (US), Arvato - Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3KEYS GmbH (Germany), RN Mark Inc (Canada), Kezzler (Norway), Shubham Automation Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Bar Code India Limited (India).



Driver: Growing emphasis by manufacturers on safeguarding their brand.



The rise of counterfeiting poses an increasing threat to companies involved in the production of medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging. The surge in international trade, coupled with a lack of stringent regulations, has led to a proliferation of counterfeit drugs and related products worldwide. Counterfeiting affects both branded and generic items, encompassing products with inaccurate or false ingredients, lacking active ingredients, containing incorrect amounts of active ingredients, and featuring fake packaging. Manufacturers allocate substantial resources to establish and promote their brand identities, and counterfeiters exploit these identities to sell fake products. This not only results in significant revenue loss for the original manufacturers but also tarnishes their brand image.



To combat counterfeiting, the adoption of track and trace technologies, such as barcodes and RFID, becomes crucial. Many manufacturers deploy a combination of various track and trace technologies across their supply chains to bolster product traceability and security. Uniquely serialized products enable item-level traceability throughout the supply chain, providing brand owners with more comprehensive insights compared to lot-level or container-level traceability. Consequently, the increasing emphasis of manufacturing companies on brand protection is driving the utilization of serialization, thereby propelling the market for track and trace solutions.



"2D barcode technology accounts for the largest share in the track and trace solutions market."



The predominant technology in the track and trace solutions market is 2D barcode technology. In 2022, the 2D barcodes segment claimed the majority share of the technology market. The substantial dominance of the 2D barcode technology segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of 2D barcodes within the packaging industry, primarily due to their superior data storage capacity compared to linear barcodes. Also, the RFID segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the escalating demand for RFID systems in automated pharmaceutical distribution and medical devices, driven by the cost-effectiveness of these systems and the enhanced visibility they offer.



"Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to witness highest growth rate in track and trace solutions market in 2022."



In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the dominant market share. This segment is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR. The significant prevalence of this segment is primarily linked to the pervasive issue of drug counterfeiting on a global scale and the heightened emphasis on preventing the infiltration of counterfeit products into the supply chain of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical entities.



"North America accounted for the largest share of the track and trace solutions market in 2022."



In the year 2022, North America held the majority share of the global track and trace solutions market. This growth was propelled by the well-established healthcare systems in the US and Canada, the concentration f numerous pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing companies, rigorous regulations pertaining to serialization, and the expanding market for medical devices.



Recent Developments:



- In August 2022, Antares Vision S.P.A. (Italy) acquired Packital Srl (Italy) & Ingg. Vescovini Srl (Italy). These two acquisitions will enable the company to further strengthen its presence in the food & beverage sector by extending its portfolio with inspection and quality control solutions that are complementary to current ones.



- In May-2022, OPTEL GROUP introduced OPTCHAIN, a set of modular intelligent supply chain (ISC) solutions designed to facilitate the seamless capture and digitization of Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) and Key Data Elements (KDEs) throughout the entire supply chain in the food and beverage industry.



- In March 2022, Zebra Technologies Corp. (US) has introduced Reflexis solutions in the Asia Pacific region, aiming to achieve comprehensive visibility, connectivity, and optimization of every asset and worker at the edge.



- In January 2022, OPTEL GROUP had acquired Korber's pharmaceutical track and trace unit to enhance its capabilities in pharmaceutical and agrochemical track and trace technologies, thereby strengthening its presence in the European market.



- In April 2021, Syntegon has formed a strategic partnership with Kezzler (Norway) to provide top-notch solutions for the efficient implementation of product digitization and traceability strategies, minimizing operational complexities.



