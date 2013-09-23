Securitization Audits Successfully Used as Evidence in Robo-Signing Violation Cases

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- As the foreclosure crisis rages on, robo-signing continues to play a key role in foreclosure fraud cases.



Robo-signing refers to a variety of practices, all of which violate the foreclosure process and will be exposed on a securitization audit. Robo-signing is the mass signing of documents by someone whose name does not appear on the mortgage document they are signing or by someone who is not authorized to sign mortgage documents. Robo-signers are generally employees of a mortgage servicing company that sign foreclosure documents without reviewing them. Rather than take the additional time to review the specific details of each individual case, robo-signers presume the paperwork to be correct and sign it automatically.



During the housing boom, banks employed robo-signers to process hundreds of thousands of securitized loans. Some robo-signers were qualified mortgage executives that signed mortgage affidavit documents without reviewing the information, while others were temporary workers with virtually no understanding of the work they were doing. Robo-signing can also entail forgery of an executive’s signature or failing to comply with standard notary procedures.



Robo-signing is a violation of the Securities Exchange Commission’s regulations and can be used as evidence to fight foreclosure. If there is proof that a robo-signer signed off on a loan without reviewing the details of the case, he is guilty of committing fraud by claiming knowledge of a financial matter of which he had no personal knowledge.



Paladin Securitization Auditors has compiled a list of known robo-signers, many of which have been named in their securitization audits and been the key point of evidence for successful foreclosure defense cases. If you are facing foreclosure, seeking a loan modification, or think you may be a victim of foreclosure fraud, Paladin urges you to review the list of known robo-signers below and cross check them against your mortgage documents – specifically the assignments. If any of the following names appear on your mortgage documents, Paladin urges you to contact them immediately for a free consultation at (877) 848-8088 or visit their site at www.securitizationauditservices.com:



Aimee Austin

Amie Davis

Amy Jo Cauthern-Munoz

Amy Payment

Amy Weis

Andrew Keardy

Angela L. Freckman

Andres Rojas

Ann Pinto

Anne Sutcliffe

Annmarie Morrison

Azin Rahmanpanah

Bernadette Polux

Bernice Thell

Beverly Clark

Bharati Lengade

Brian J. LaForest

Brock Martin

Cardless Dixon

Carolyn Mcleod

Cathy Hagstrom

Charmaine Marchesi

Christopher Bray

Chyrs Houston

Clifton Childs

Craig Hanlon

Craig Hinson

Dawn L. Reynolds

Denise A. Marvel

Donna McNaught

Dory or Dorey Goebel

Dulce Diaz

Eileen J. Gonzales

Elizabet Geretschlaeger

Emmanuel Tabot

Erika Reyes

Erika Spencer

Etsuko Kaybeya

Fanessa Fuller

Fedelis Fondunggallah

Felix Amenumey

Fifi Volgarkis

Frank Coon

Gloria Karau

Hang Luu

Hari Charagundla

Indgrid Pittman

Jacqueline Brown

Jamie Bilot

Jamil Kahin

Jan Zimmerman

Janeete Boatman

Janice M. Baker

Jason Dreher

Jason Emory

Jeff Rivas

Jennifer Duncan

Jeremy Cox

Jerrie Moton

Jerry Yang

Joel Martinson

John Cody

Joseph Alvarado

Joseph Lutz

Joseph P. Hillery

Judith Stone

Julie Coon

Katie Zrust

Katrina Bailey

Katrina Whitfield

Katrina Whitfiled-Bailey

Keith Chapman

Keith S. Reno

Kevin Fletcher

Keo Maney Kue Vang

Kim Kenny

Kim Kinney

Kim Mullins

Kim Waldroff

Kimberly Sanford

Kimley Godfrey

Kimbretta Duncan

Kyurstina Lawton

Larry Dingmann

Laura Hescott

Leticia Arias

Lindsay Lesch

Lisa Gerard

Marcia Medley

Margie Kwiatanowsk

Marisa G. Carrasco

Margery A Rotundo

Marisa Menza

Maya Stevenson

Mellisa Ziertman

Mellissa Mosloski

Melody Moore

Michael Ackerman

Michael H. Moreland

Michael Hanna

Michele Boiko

Michelle Flores

Michelle Halyard

Mutru Kumar

Natalie Anderson

Neil E. Dyson

Paige Sahr

Pam Anderson

Pam Kammerer

Pam January

Pat Kingston

Paul Bruha

Paul Hunt

Paul Mann-notary

Peggy Glass

Peter Read

R.P. Umali

Rashonda Turner

Rebecca Verdeja

Renae Stanton

Renee L. Hensley

Richard Delgado

Richard Olasande

Rick Wilken

Robert E. Kaltenbach

Robyn Colburn

Rodney Cadwell

Rona Ramos

Roy Stringfellow

Sakhada Lad

Salena Edwards



About Paladin Securitization Auditors

Paladin Securitization Auditors is the nation’s leader in quality securitization audits for the courtroom. Our home and commercial loan securitization audits are prepared by industry experts that have had over 20 years of experience in the banking industry.



We are one of the only companies that can offer securitization audits prepared by auditors that not only have the capability of expert witness testimony, but their testimony has always been accepted and has yet to be challenged by the opposition.



We prepare affidavits on pleading paper addressed to your specified judge and courtroom with the causes of actions addressed in your complaint and audit.



We consult with attorneys in order to cater the mortgage audit to your specific causes of actions in your complaint.



We provide video, telephone, and in person depositions.