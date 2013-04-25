Securitization Audit Company Extends Offer to Help with David J Stern Foreclosure Cases in Florida

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Known as “The Foreclosure King”, David J Stern and his law offices once handled tens of thousands of foreclosure cases in Florida. Stern was recently charged by the Florida State Bar with 17 counts of fraudulent activity pertaining to these foreclosure cases. Last week though, news that the complaint was dropped by the State Bar swept the nation by surprise.



Although many homeowners who were victims of Stern’s foreclosure mill feel as though justice has not been served, Paladin Securitization Auditors of Cheyenne, WY, is continuing to offer a helping hand to those affected by Stern’s foreclosure cases. A spokesperson for Paladin stated:



“The last time David J. Stern was in the news we reached out to homeowners who had suffered due to foreclosure activity directly associated with his law offices. We were able to help several homeowners by locating blatant errors in either the foreclosure process, or the securitization process.”



“In light of the recent news, Paladin is once again reaching out and extending our offer for a free consultation. We want to see justice served as much as the homeowners do.”



Paladin has noted the following lenders and/or servicers as having a history of being associated with the Law Offices of David J. Stern: Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, Citigroup, and Aurora Loan Services. If your loan was originated by or serviced by any of the entities above, or if you believe your foreclosure case may have been associated with the Law Offices of David J Stern, Paladin executives are urging homeowners in Florida to call or email them immediately.



“Homeowners should have a quick look at their latest mortgage coupons to see if the entities listed here, appear on their coupon or statements. If that’s the case, then there is a good chance Paladin Securitization Auditors can provide solid evidence for a foreclosure defense.”



Paladin Securitization Auditors has a history of helping Florida residents. Last year, one of their success stories in Pinellas County made headlines as Aida and Howard Hayes’ foreclosure case was dismissed using one of Paladin Securitization Auditors’ mortgage audits and also the services of the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana. The full story can be read here.



If you believe your mortgage loan or foreclosure defense case is somehow related to the Law Offices of David J. Stern, then call Paladin Securitization Auditors today at (877) 848-8088 for a free consultation. You can also email a representative here.



Paladin Securitization Auditors offers trial-ready securitization audits to attorneys & homeowners. They also offer unchallenged expert witness testimony.



Website: http://www.securitizationauditservices.com