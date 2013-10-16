California Client Has Foreclosure Cancelled and Payment Cut in Half

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Having fallen two years behind on their mortgage and facing a foreclosure sale date, California homeowners, Gregorio and Maria Salvador, were about to lose their home. As a last minute effort, they sought the legal services of attorney, John Woods of the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana in Pasadena, CA. The firm specializes in foreclosure defense and has a proven track record of success for not only preventing foreclosures but for also having foreclosures overturned, even after the sale has been completed. To investigate the lender’s standing to foreclose, Woods hired a company called Paladin Securitization Auditors to conduct a securitization audit, a document that investigates the securitization process and identifies violations of the Securities Exchange Commission.



The securitization audit found evidence of the following: Fraud and Wrongful Foreclosure Case based upon Statutory Violations, Promissory Estoppel, Negligence, Negligent Misrepresentation and Violation of Business and Professions Code 17200. Based on the findings of the securitization audit from Paladin, The Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana litigated on the above stated matters and OCWEN offered up an immediate settlement that included removing the client from foreclosure and a 25 percent reduction of principle. The settlement also included over a 5 percent reduction in interest rate. As a result, the homeowners’ payment was reduced by over 55 percent.



Paladin’s securitization audit not only helped save the Salvador’s home, but it also led to a payment reduction of over 50 percent. This isn't the first time their securitization audits have been used successfully in court, either. In fact, Paladin boasts a successful portfolio of clients, both homeowners and attorneys that have used their audits to settle with lenders and servicers both inside and outside of the courtroom.



If you are facing foreclosure, have lost your home to foreclosure, or if you are simply seeking a loan modification then you can take advantage of Paladin Securitization Auditors’ free consultation. Simply call 877-848-8088 to speak with one of their representatives. Or you may visit their website at www.securitizationauditservices.com.



For reference, the case number is: RIC1300946