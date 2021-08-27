Foreign Currency Bond Worries for Airline Industry Investors

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- The airline industry has been on the frontline of the impact of COVID-19 with carriers - and investors - really feeling the effects of a world that has largely shut its borders over the past 12 months. Now there are signs of trouble for investors in Cathay Pacific's foreign-currency bonds, as prices drop. Despite the fact that there has been an improvement in operating data this has not been enough to offset the impact of an incredibly challenging year for Hong Kong's flagship carrier. There was some good news in August as the carrier's first-half losses were narrowed to HK$7.6 billion - this is down from HK$9.9 billion the year before. However, it's becoming clear that the pandemic is very much not over, with a spike in cases in mainland China once again, and this is having consequences. In particular, the carrier faces losing its unused runway slots at overseas airports because of the heavy restrictions currently in place in Hong Kong. This has led to some troubling price drops in foreign-currency bonds that are leaving investors nervous.



Selby Jennings understands that talent drives growth. The firm is a go to for talented people looking to pursue financial services careers in Hong Kong and for organisations focused on recruitment for expansion and growth. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has built a strong presence in Asia Pacific thanks to extensive networks that include a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with key employers across the region. The firm's expertise includes hiring for the full range of banking and financial services careers in Hong Kong, from private wealth management to corporate and investment banking, financial technology, quantitative research and trading and legal and compliance. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allow the firm to achieve creative and productive hiring outcomes and streamline the recruitment process so that it is simpler and more effective for all those involved. This has continued to be so even during the pandemic conditions of the past year when Selby Jennings adapted to consistently deliver exceptional hiring outcomes via more remote and virtual means.



The firm invests heavily in its own workforce and consultants are trained to develop in-depth knowledge of the market for financial services careers in Hong Kong and an understanding of how best to support both candidates and clients. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to always be able to deliver optimum results. Alongside firm foundations in Asia Pacific, Selby Jennings also has extensive international reach. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group, which means it is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. There are many different roles available via Selby Jennings across the full spectrum of financial services careers in Hong Kong and the rest of Asia Pacific. These include: ALM Quant Analytics, Relationship Manager [Private Bank], Corporate Services Administrator, Senior Java Developer [Trading Technology], Risk Manager [Crypto Exchange Platform], Compliance Manager [Asset Management] and Solution Architect.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



