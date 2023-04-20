NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- AMA Research has added a new research study on the Global Foreign Currency Exchange Software Market to its repository. The study aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the factors influencing the overall market growth trend. It covers the latest developments, insights, and disrupted trends, as well as a breakdown of Foreign Currency Exchange Software products and offerings correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdowns. The study evaluates quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Foreign Currency Exchange Software market, examining the ecosystem of dominant and emerging players before and after 2023. Canopus Innovative Technologies (Russia), Currenex (United States), OANDA Corp (United States), XE.com Inc. (United Kingdom), Currency Exchange International (United States), VinIT Solutions (United Kingdom), Calyx Solutions (United Kingdom) , Merkeleon (Germany), Biz4x (Singapore), Office Exchange. (United States) are some of the players listed in the study.



Scope of the Report of Foreign Currency Exchange Software

Foreign currency exchange software enables companies to buy and manage foreign currencies to support their international operations. It is mostly used by companies with a multinational presence and businesses that have international partners. The main benefit of this software is that it helps companies limit the potential losses caused by fluctuations in exchange rates. This type of software can be used by accountants and treasury professionals who are in charge of buying and selling foreign currencies. This type of software can also be beneficial to FOREX traders and exchange offices. Foreign currency exchange software usually integrates with banking software since companies typically buy and sell currencies through banks. Integration with accounting software and ERP systems is also essential to manage financial transactions in foreign currencies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal), Application (BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, Importer/Exporter, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Organization Size (SMEâ€™s, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, Mac, Android, Others), Pricing (One Time License, Monthly, Yearly)



Market Trends:

Rapid Adoption of Cloud Technology



Opportunities:

The Emerging Demand from the Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of International Tractions

Growing Investments in Fin-Tech Industry



On 9 Sept 2019, Currency Exchange International, Corp., a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider has announced the completion of its acquisition of eZforex.com, Inc., Texas-based privately-held foreign currency and technology business which has wholesale banknote financial institution customers located throughout the United States, by having acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital stock of eZforex pursuant to the terms of a Share Purchase Agreement that was both executed and completed by the parties to such agreement effective as of September 6, 2019.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Foreign Currency Exchange Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Foreign Currency Exchange Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Foreign Currency Exchange Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Foreign Currency Exchange Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Foreign Currency Exchange Software Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Foreign Currency Exchange Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Foreign Currency Exchange Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



