Foreign Money Center Banks Eye-Catching Stocks: Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), UBS AG (ADR)(NYSE:UBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), UBS AG (ADR)(NYSE:UBS)



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN) opened its shares at the price of $7.26 for the day. Its closing price was $7.30 after gaining +0.14% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.73 million shares. The beta of SAN stands at1.82.



Banco Santander SA is a Spain-based commercial bank. The Bank operates principally in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Latin American countries and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy SAN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE:BCS) percentage change plunged -3.15% to close at $19.04 with the total traded volume of 4.03 million shares, and average volume of 2.26 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.94- $20.60 while its day lowest price was $18.63 and it hit its day highest price at $19.15.



Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.



Will BCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 2.66 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.03 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $1.77 - $4.30, while its day lowest price was $4.20 and it hit its day highest price at $4.27.



Lloyds Banking Group plc, is a financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, primarily in the United Kingdom, to personal and corporate customers.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UBS AG (ADR)(NYSE:UBS) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.35 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.54 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $19.12 for the day and its closing price was $19.06 after losing -0.57% for the day.



UBS AG is a client-focused financial services company that offers a combination of wealth management, asset management and investment banking services on a global and regional basis.



Has UBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Her NYSE:UBS e



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/