Foreign Regional Banks Worth Watching Stocks: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Grupo Financero Sntdr Mxco SAB De CV ADR(NYSE:BSMX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Grupo Financero Sntdr Mxco SAB de CV ADR(NYSE:BSMX)



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB) opened its shares at the price of $12.87 for the day. Its closing price was $12.74 after losing -0.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 13.81 million shares. The beta of ITUB stands at1.67.



Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance, Life, Pension Plans and Saving Bonds; Foreign Business; Consumer Credit, and Itau BBA.



Will ITUB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD) percentage change plunged -0.95% to close at $12.52 with the total traded volume of 4.95 million shares, and average volume of 12.58 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.29 - $17.79, while its day lowest price was $12.37 and it hit its day highest price at $12.64.



Banco Bradesco SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services, including deposit taking.



Why Should Investors Buy BBD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (ADR)(NYSE:BSBR) remained among the day decliners and traded with volume of 3.34 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 6.05 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $5.63 - $8.50, while its day lowest price was $6.04 and it hit its day highest price at $6.16.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank.



Has BSBR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Grupo Financero Sntdr Mxco SAB de CV ADR(NYSE:BSMX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.22million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.72 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $13.99 for the day and its closing price was $13.76 after losing -2.13% for the day.



Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution.



Has BSMX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/