Forensic Engineer Careers Across the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Forensic Structural Engineering is a field of engineering which involves the study of structure and determining the causes of failure of structure. Forensic structural engineering is evolving into a designated field of professional practice of determining the causes of structural failures and identifying the parties responsible. The practice involves engineering investigations as well as rendering opinions and giving expert testimony in judicial proceedings if required. Whether they occur during construction or during their service lives, failures of constructed facilities are almost always followed by engineering investigations and resolution of claims. As the findings inevitably create claims of damage and often result in disputes and legal entanglements, the forensic structural engineer operates in an adversarial environment and therefore needs not only to be able to perform the necessary investigations but also to have an understanding of the basic concepts of the practice of forensic engineering.



Forensic engineering is booming. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that careers in this field are predicted to increase by eight percent from 2016-2026 – far above the national average for other sectors. Career growth in this sector is out-pacing the availability of engineers with the right skills. A new study by the National Foundation for American Policy shows that denial rates for H-1B visa requests have risen steeply from six percent in 2015 to 24% – meaning that recruitment managers are increasingly having to face a small talent pool of US structural engineers.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



