Forensic Engineering Jobs in Top 10 Paying Jobs in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Over the past year, we have begun to see many talented people moving roles to look for new challenges. In 2022, those in jobs such as forensic engineering could find that they have even more to look forward to via a new employer, as these are set to be some of the top 10 paying jobs of the year. This data comes from a January 2022 report that identified how skills shortages in many areas are creating significantly increased demand. As employers increasingly seek out individuals with skills such as cyber security and forensic engineering, the opportunities to demand above-average salaries are only going to continue to increase. Research shows that 80% of employers are already planning a recruitment drive for the next 12 months - these are the highest recruitment intentions for eight years, according to industry insiders. From greater income to more work-life balance, the range of benefits on offer to those with the right skill set, and willing to negotiate, is significant.



LVI Associates is a forensics recruiter focused on supporting connections that will help to develop the engineering and infrastructure sector. The team is always up to date with the latest trends, especially when it comes to the roles that are likely to command the highest salaries in the year to come, such as forensic engineering jobs. Hiring expertise at LVI Associates includes the work the firm has done as a forensics recruiter, as well as in many other connected areas, from renewable energy to building services. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals - and a network of contacts at organizations nationwide - ensures that the team has all the right resources to make powerful connections happen. Using permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, LVI Associates can create hiring options for every recruitment need, whether for small and medium-sized enterprises or global brands. For talented people keen to take a career-defining next step in a specialist area like forensic engineering, the firm is an obvious go-to.



One of the benefits of working with LVI Associates as a forensics recruiter is that candidates and corporations have access to a broad nationwide network. LVI Associates has a reach that extends across the country to New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Not only that but the firm is also part of an international umbrella that spans the globe. The team in the USA is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. With such versatility and reach it's vital to have a responsive and resourceful team in control. LVI Associates invests heavily in its people, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. LVI Associates is a forensics recruiter offering a wealth of different roles today, including Development Manager, Water Resources Engineer and Senior Land Development [PM].



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.