New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global forensic equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadfast growth of the market is accelerated by the consistently rising number of crimes and violations of law & order worldwide, mainly in regions with the lowest literacy rates, increasing adoption of leading-edge forensic technologies across government and independent forensic labs, and the significant role of DNA profiling and identification in criminal investigations. The extensive usage of advanced forensic equipment across crime investigation agencies and intelligence agencies and rising government initiatives to strengthen national intelligence capabilities create market growth opportunities in the near future.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Air Science, QIAGEN NV, Illumina, Inc., Lynn Peavey Company, Waters Corporation, BVDA International, Spectris, Safariland, LLC, Horiba, and Sirchie are the leading market competitors.



Forensic equipment and supplies are laboratory equipment used in the detection and analysis of evidence or samples gathered from crime scenes, victims, or suspects using advanced genetic and biochemical technologies and methods. These tools are widely employed by forensic professionals in criminal investigations, and pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, and academic studies. Forensic equipment are used for trace evidence detection, forensic toxicology, DNA sequencing, body fluid analysis, fingerprint identification, blood pattern analysis, facial reconstruction, compound determination of harmful chemicals, and fire debris analysis. The rising number of forensic laboratories, surge in adoption of highly advanced forensic technologies in criminology, toxicology, and pharmacology, and the augmented government investments in the forensics industry are the other critical factors accountable for the growth of the global forensic equipment and supplies market. However, the snowballing costs of forensic equipment are a significant factor predicted to impede the market growth in the years to come.



Based on product type, the reagents & consumables segment stands out as the most dominant market segment, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2020. This segment is projected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years, mainly owing to the surging use of forensic reagents & consumables in trace evidence analysis, the growing use of DNA profiling in criminal investigations, and the rising government spending on forensic science development.



The drug testing/toxicology segment is estimated to emerge as the leading application segment over the forecast timeframe. The growing incidences of crimes, such as homicides, poisoning, drug abuse, and murders, across the globe, the emergence of advanced toxicity analysis platforms, and the rising availability of forensic toxicology laboratories are among the most vital factors fueling this segment's growth.



North America is poised to emerge as the leading regional segment in the global forensic equipment and supplies market over the estimated period, holding the highest revenue share. The presence of robust judicial systems in North America, mainly the U.S., the region's leading crime investigation agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), increasing investments by the government in the forensics industry, the fast-paced adoption of state-of-the-art forensic technologies across various independent and government forensic laboratories are the pivotal factors behind this regional segment's growth.



For the purpose of this report, the global forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented based on product type, instrument type, application, end-user, and region:



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Evidence-drying Cabinets

Reagents and Consumables

Low-temperature Storage Devices



By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Spectroscopy Equipment

Mass Spectrometers

Fluorescence Spectrometers

Infrared Spectrometers

UV-visible Spectrometers

Atomic Absorption Spectrometers

DNA Analyzers

PCR Instruments

Sanger Sequencers

Electrophoresis Instruments

NGS Instruments

Fingerprint Analyzers

Blood Chemistry Analyzers

Microscopes

Forensic Cameras

Laboratory Centrifuges

Gas Chromatography Systems

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Others (Automated liquid handling systems, laboratory evaporators, powder flow analyzers, cage changing hoods, powder dispensers, forensic workstations, etc.)



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



DNA Analysis

Drug Testing/Toxicology

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Others



By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Independent Forensic Laboratories

Government Forensic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



